2026 Jewish Summer Film Series: Nicholas Winton: The Power of Good

The Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation’s Jewish Summer Film Series celebrates our 30th season this year. In partnership with the Wichita Art Museum, we will present two, highly-acclaimed, award-winning films.

Nicholas Winton: The Power of Good – A gripping documentary about the courage and determination of a young English stockbroker who saved the lives of 669 children. Between March 13 and August 2, 1939, Sir Nicholas Winton organized eight transports (one airplane and seven trains) to take children from Prague to new homes in Great Britain, and kept silent about it until his wife discovered a scrapbook documenting his unique mission in 1988. (2002) (64 minutes)

Invite a friend or two to join you!

For more information, contact the MKJF office at 316-686-4741