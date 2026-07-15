- Film,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
2026 Jewish Summer Film Series: Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women
- Film,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
2026 Jewish Summer Film Series: Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women
The Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation’s Jewish Summer Film Series celebrates our 30th season this year. In partnership with the Wichita Art Museum, we will present two, highly-acclaimed, award-winning films.
Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women – tells the story of six of the greatest female comic performers of the last century — Molly Picon, Fanny Brice, Sophie Tucker, Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner, and Wendy Wasserstein. Hosted by four of today’s funniest women — Judy Gold, Jackie Hoffman, Cory Kahaney, and Jessica Kirson — it’s the true saga of what it means to be Jewish, female, and funny. (2006) (85 minutes)
Invite a friend or two to join you!
For more information contact the MKJF office at 316-686-4741
Wichita Art Museum
Gratis y abierto al público
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921