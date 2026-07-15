2026 Jewish Summer Film Series: Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women

The Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation’s Jewish Summer Film Series celebrates our 30th season this year. In partnership with the Wichita Art Museum, we will present two, highly-acclaimed, award-winning films.

Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women – tells the story of six of the greatest female comic performers of the last century — Molly Picon, Fanny Brice, Sophie Tucker, Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner, and Wendy Wasserstein. Hosted by four of today’s funniest women — Judy Gold, Jackie Hoffman, Cory Kahaney, and Jessica Kirson — it’s the true saga of what it means to be Jewish, female, and funny. (2006) (85 minutes)

Invite a friend or two to join you!

For more information contact the MKJF office at 316-686-4741