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2026 Holiday Galleria

  • Community Events

2026 Holiday Galleria

21ST ANNUAL HOLIDAY GALLERIA
Presented by the Junior League of Wichita

Holiday Galleria is the Junior League of Wichita annual upscale shopping event featuring local, regional, and national merchants. The 21st annual Holiday Galleria is scheduled for October 1-3, 2026, at Century II Expo Hall in downtown Wichita, Kansas. The objective of Holiday Galleria is to raise funds to fulfill the Junior League of Wichita goal of building a better community. We would like to thank the sponsors, both past and present, who helped us to raise net proceeds of more than $2 million since its inception.

Century II Exhibition Hall
Every week through Oct 03, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Junior League of Wichita
jlwichita.org
Century II Exhibition Hall
225 W Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67202