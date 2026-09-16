2026 Holiday Galleria

21ST ANNUAL HOLIDAY GALLERIA

Presented by the Junior League of Wichita

Holiday Galleria is the Junior League of Wichita annual upscale shopping event featuring local, regional, and national merchants. The 21st annual Holiday Galleria is scheduled for October 1-3, 2026, at Century II Expo Hall in downtown Wichita, Kansas. The objective of Holiday Galleria is to raise funds to fulfill the Junior League of Wichita goal of building a better community. We would like to thank the sponsors, both past and present, who helped us to raise net proceeds of more than $2 million since its inception.