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2026 Crave Culinary Festival

  • Community Events

2026 Crave Culinary Festival

Celebrate the flavors of Wichita during Crave Culinary Festival, a week-long experience showcasing exceptional food, craft beverages, and the talented chefs, restaurants, and artisans who make our culinary community unique. From craft beer and authentic cuisine to handcrafted cocktails, an elegant wine dinner, and a lively outdoor Foodie Fair, Crave invites guests to discover new flavors, connect with local culinary talent, and savor unforgettable experiences.

The festival culminates on Saturday, September 19, with the Foodie Fair, featuring a keynote presentation and tasting experiences from local restaurants, bakeries, beverage makers, and specialty food artisans. Sample bites, sips, and sweet treats while celebrating the creativity and passion that define Wichita's vibrant food scene.

https://markartsks.com/crave-culinary-festival/

Mark Arts
Every week through Sep 19, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 01:03 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mark Arts
publicrelations@markartsks.com
http://markartsks.com
Mark Arts
1307 N Rock Rd.
Wichita , Kansas 67206
https://www.markartsks.com