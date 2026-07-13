14th Annual Wichita Genealogical Conference with Megan Clark Young

This year's conference, centered on America's 250th anniversary, discusses how ordinary people left extraordinary clues about their lives. Whether you are just beginning your family tree or have been researching for years, you'll come away with new ideas, new tools, and a deeper appreciation for the generations that helped build our nation. Presenter Megan Clark Young will discuss how you can use military records, land and court documents, historical context, and lineage society resources to learn more about your Revolutionary Era ancestors.

Megan Clark Young is a professional genealogist who enjoys helping people discover the stories hidden in old records and family papers. With more than 25 years of experience researching families and early American history, she has a gift for making complex genealogical puzzles understandable and approachable.

As the owner of MACY's Genealogical Research, Megan's presentations are known for blending practical research techniques with the fascinating history that shaped our ancestors' lives.