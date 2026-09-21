Headlines for September 21, 2026

Cost of air-conditioning is on the rise

Climate change means air-conditioning has gotten increasingly important in Kansas and Missouri.

Both states have longer warm seasons than they did half a century ago.

That means the demand for air-conditioning to keep indoor temperatures comfortable has gone up.

Scientists at the nonprofit group Climate Central estimate the need for cooling has risen more than 5% in Kansas City and nearly 20% in Wichita since 1970.

Energy experts warn that electricity bills could keep going up for people who can’t afford it and who live in energy-inefficient housing.

Plan would offer transportation to those in mental health crisis

Kansans in a mental health crisis might not get appropriate services if they live in remote or rural areas. But there's now a proposal for a transportation system to help.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services is accepting bids to establish the statewide behavioral health transportation system.

The hope is to help Kansans in mental health or substance use crises reach available care.

Michele Ponce with the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas says there’s currently not reliable transportation.

"That transportation might fall to local law enforcement. It might fall to other types of transportation that maybe aren't the best for meeting the needs of an individual that's experiencing behavioral health symptoms," she said.

The lack of transportation might mean people in crisis simply wait in emergency rooms.

November ballot issue would change wording around voting

An amendment on the November ballot would change the state constitution's wording around citizenship and voting. Part of the debate surrounds laws in other states that allow noncitizens to vote in some local elections.

Proponents of the amendment, including Republican nominee for secretary of state Pat Proctor, say it would make an important change to the Kansas Constitution. Proctor said the document currently says that “every” citizen can vote, and the amendment would change it to “only” citizens can vote.

Proctor posted a video of his Democratic opponent for secretary of state, Jennifer Day, where it seems like she endorses noncitizens voting in municipal elections.

In response, Day’s campaign told the Kansas News Service that it’s illegal for non-citizens to vote in Kansas. Day said she doesn’t support non-citizens voting in local elections.

Wichita airport grant could develop nonstop connection to East Coast

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is getting a major grant to try and develop a nonstop connection to the East Coast.

The airport will receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of a program to develop air service in small communities.

Proposed destinations include Charlotte or one of the New York airports.

The grant doesn't guarantee a new route will be created. It just provides the Wichita airport funds to use as an incentive as discussions continue with airlines.

Boil water advisory lifted for Derby, Valley Center, Rose Hill

State health officials have rescinded a boil water advisory for most cities in the Wichita area, including Derby, Valley Center and Rose Hill.

But Sedgwick County Rural Water District 2 remained under the advisory Sunday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said drinking water samples from the Wichita-area communities show no evidence of contamination. They were awaiting testing from Water District 2.

The advisories were issued last week after a loss of pressure in the Wichita distribution system. The order impacted several communities that receive water from the city.

Kansas Court of Appeals to visit college campuses

The Kansas Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on three college campuses this month as part of the court's annual Constitution Day programs.

Judges will conduct appellate hearings at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University on Tuesday, and at Washburn University on Wednesday.

Chief Judge Sarah Warner said the events are part of an effort to bring the work of the court to Kansas communities.

At each location, a panel of three judges will hear oral arguments in two or three cases. The sessions are open to students and the public.

United Way awards money to local nonprofits

The United Way of the Plains recently awarded over $100,000 to several local non-profits.

The four organizations made their proposals during United Way’s Impact on the Plains event.

The contest featured a Shark Tank-style competition. Each non-profit pitched their ideas to community leaders serving as judges.

Masters and Mentors won both first place and the People’s Choice Award. The organization teaches chess as a way to provide mentorship to at-risk youth.

United Way also presented Textron Aviation with the Enduring Legacy Award.

###