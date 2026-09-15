Headlines for September 15, 2026

Wichita school district passes budget

The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday to approve a more than $1 billion budget for this school year.

The district plans to keep its mill levy rate flat this year. But with rising home values, the district will still bring in more revenue.

District officials say that additional revenue will help offset rising costs, and a loss of about $8 million in state funding due to enrollment declines.

Addi Lowell, chief financial officer for Wichita Public Schools, said crafting the district's budget is often a multi-year process.

“After today, we’re jumping right into 2027-2028 budget preparation, so the cycle never stops," she said.

The budget includes some additional money for costs like transportation, with diesel fuel currently almost $6 per gallon.

The district also anticipates an additional $9.5 million in employee healthcare costs.

Wichita teachers stage protest at meeting

Wichita teachers held a sit-in protest Monday during the Wichita Board of Education meeting.

Teachers brought lesson plans and grading to demonstrate how much they are doing at home, outside of contract hours.

Joanne Povall, a special education teacher at Griffith Elementary School, said she works 10 to 11 hours a day to keep up with her duties.

“When we have dedicated teachers leave every single day feeling like they are barely keeping their heads above water, the system needs urgently changing," she said.

The demonstration came on the same day that teachers voted to approve a new contract.

While the contract includes a raise and does not raise healthcare costs, the union says teachers still did not get enough individual planning time.

Vice president stumps for Republicans in Kansas

Vice President JD Vance, and Republicans who represent Kansas, visited Webco Manufacturing in Olathe, Kansas, on Monday to talk about the Trump administration’s focus on manufacturing jobs in America. Though the main focus of the event was keeping Democrats out of office.

Vance voiced support for U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, and urged voters not to choose Democratic Senate nominee Adam Hamilton.

"The choice between Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton, you have somebody like Roger Marshall, who has fought to keep your credit card rates low, money in your pocket, and your streets safe. Are we going to fight for Roger Marshall?" Vance said to a cheering crowd.

In a statement, Hamilton said that Vance’s presence in Kansas was an attempt to boost Marshall’s campaign after the recent story of him suing patients over unpaid medical debt.

The crowd at Vance's event included GOP nominee for governor Ty Masterson. Vance blasted the Democratic nominee for governor, Cindy Holscher, and called her a candidate Kansans should be ashamed of.

Vance pointed to her support of transgender kids playing the sport that aligns with their gender identity.

"I don’t know about you, but in my opinion a woman who says and does those things is way too radical for the great state of Kansas," Vance said.

Holscher has said that Republicans focus too much on targeting vulnerable LGBTQ kids and should focus instead on issues affecting everyday Kansans.

The party that holds the White House often struggles in midterm elections, which has Democrats hopeful.

Boeing Wichita union wants same contract as parent company

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers at Boeing Wichita want to be added to the company's contract with union members in the Pacific Northwest.

Wichita union members continued to work under the contract they set with Spirit AeroSystems after Boeing purchased the company in December. But that contract ends next summer.

The Wichita union voted to join Boeing's contract for IAM members in Washington, California and Oregon. That contract would increase pay, parental leave and disability.

But Boeing says that deal does not extend to Kansas. IAM said it will arbitrate if Wichita workers are not added to the contract by June.

Hutchinson names interim city manager

The Hutchinson City Council has named an interim city manager, after its former city manager and city attorney resigned abruptly last week.

The council unanimously approved Gary Meagher to serve as interim city manager, effective immediately.

Meagher previously served as Hutchinson's interim city manager in 2022 and also served 10 years as Reno County Administrator.

Hutchinson's city manager and city attorney resigned last week, citing what they described as a hostile working environment.

Officials have not said when or how they plan to replace the city attorney.

City gathering input on Riverside Park improvements

Wichita's Riverside Park is about to get a major upgrade, and city leaders want residents to help guide what happens next.

The city plans to replace Riverside's sand playground with an inclusive, modern play area similar to the one at Clapp Park in southeast Wichita, which reopened last year.

The city will host a public open house Wednesday to gather input on the planned overhaul.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said the project marks an evolution for one of the city's oldest and most heavily used green spaces.

"Community feedback will help guide the design as the city works to create a space that is welcoming, imaginative and accessible to more families," Wu said.

The open house is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Park Villa Community Facility, 1029 Bitting in Riverside.

Officials with SWT Design will be there to hear ideas and gather input.

###