See the Emmys 2026 red carpet looks

Stars arrived on the red carpet for the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday night, where
won top drama series and The Pitt Widow's Bay won top comedy.
Actor Matthew Rhys became the first person to win in two lead acting categories in one night: he took home best actor in a comedy series for
Widow's Bay, soon after he was honored as best lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Beast in Me. Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay hosted the show.
Check out the red carpet looks below.
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Zendaya attends the Emmy Awards.
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Actors Steve Carell (left) and Noah Wyle attend the Emmy Awards.
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Actors Ryan Michelle Bathe (left) and Sterling K. Brown attend the Emmy Awards.
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Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the Emmy Awards.
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Actors Lukita Maxwell (left) and Lisa Ann Walter attend the Emmy Awards.
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Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the Emmy Awards.
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Hosts and actors Alan Cumming (left) and RuPaul Charles attend the Emmy Awards.
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Colman Domingo attends the Emmy Awards.
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Actor Jeff Hiller and
Top Chef host Kristen Kish attend the Emmy Awards.
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Actor Denée Benton attends the Emmy Awards.