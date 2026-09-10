Headlines for September 10, 2026

Kobach urges local law enforcement to help ICE

Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says more local law enforcement agencies should cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and he pointed to a recent stabbing death as a reason why.

Erlin Lagos-Gonzales, a Honduran citizen with a deportation order from 2025, is accused of killing another man at a cattle facility in southwest Kansas.

Kobach said the case shows ICE needs help from local law enforcement.

“The problem is too big for ICE alone to take care of it,” Kobach said.

One-third of all Kansas counties have agreements with ICE, allowing local officers to assist with immigration enforcement.

Ten cities, 35 Kansas counties and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation already have agreements with ICE.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said liability concerns keep many counties from joining.

“There were some apprehensions about the liability because across Kansas, most of the sheriffs run the jail," he said.

A new Kansas law guarantees the attorney general’s office will help if a lawsuit comes from involvement in the program that assists ICE.

Democrat Chris Mann, Kobach’s opponent in the attorney general race, agreed that the person accused of the killing must be held accountable.

But he said many agencies do not have the resources needed to take on additional responsibilities of the ICE agreements. He said he trusts local law enforcement to decide what’s best for their communities.

Sedgwick County DA warns about crypto scams

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said a new consumer protection law helped a local woman recover money she lost in a cryptocurrency scam.

The new state law requires cryptocurrency ATM operators to refund victims of fraud under certain conditions.

District Attorney Marc Bennett cited the case during a media event Wednesday as a caution to the public. He said if people suspect a cryptocurrency scam, they should report it right away.

"If this happens to you or someone you know or care about, and you find out, the sooner you tell us, the more likely we'll, the more likely it will be that we have a shot at getting your money back," Bennett said.

Anyone who thinks they have been targeted by a scam, including one involving a cryptocurrency ATM, should contact the county’s Consumer Protection Division, or file a report with their local police department.

Second Light shelter exceeds fundraising goal

Officials with Wichita's Second Light shelter announced Wednesday that donors have exceeded a fundraising goal, raising $1.7 million to help fund operations.

The new donations will be added to a $1 million match gift from United Way of the Plains.

Officials said Second Light is now fully funded for the rest of this year and into 2027.

Second Light is a community resource hub and emergency shelter designed to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. It's located in the former Park Elementary School at 1025 North Main.

Hutchinson city manager, city attorney resign

The Hutchinson City Council held a special meeting Wednesday, following the sudden departures of two city employees.

City Manager Enrico Villegas and City Attorney Cody Smith resigned Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement, they said they left because of what they described as a hostile and untenable working environment. They also named City Council member Stacy Goss as a contributing factor, but did not cite specific reasons.

After a one-hour private meeting, Hutchinson Mayor Scott Meggars said the council has requested formal, written resignations from the employees so the city can move forward.

Boeing announces new general manager, site leader for Boeing Wichita

Boeing Wichita is under new leadership.

Boeing announced Wednesday that Sean Black is no longer general manager and site leader at Boeing Wichita, the former Spirit AeroSystems company that was reacquired by Boeing last December.

Black will serve as a vice president overseeing the future production system for Boeing's commercial jet unit.

The company announced that Shakira Pastrana-Naumann will transition to site leader of Boeing Wichita. She is currently vice president and general manager of Boeing's commercial fabrication division.

Bus service linking Wichita to Amtrak could end soon

Wichita's connection to Amtrak passenger trains in Newton and Oklahoma City could be ending.

An independent thru-way bus, called the Bee-Line Express, runs regular routes to connect Amtrak's Southwest Chief in Newton to the Heartland Flyer in Oklahoma City. It stops in Wichita and Wellington.

A notification on the Bee-Line website says the route will no longer be available starting October 1.

Local passenger rail advocates say officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are meeting with the bus company in hopes of preserving the service.

The Bee-Line Express was established in 2019.

Wichita State closing two satellite campuses

Wichita State University intends to close two of its satellite campuses as it moves toward opening a new biomedical campus downtown.

The university will close its WSU West campus off West 37th St. North. Wichita State had recently moved students off the campus to its Old Town location due to issues with water and air conditioning.

WSU also plans to close its Old Town campus. Programs currently housed there will move to the new biomedical campus in 2027.

KMUW will remain at its Old Town location.

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