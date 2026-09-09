Headlines for September 9, 2006

City upholds ban on Crown Uptown demolition

The owner of Crown Uptown Theatre will have to wait until at least January to demolish the nearly 100-year old building.

The Wichita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to uphold its ban on demolition of the College Hill venue until early next year, over building-owner Michael Brown's objections.

This is Brown's second attempt to tear down the theater.

He bought the property in 2023 and requested a capacity increase a year later.

City leaders denied that request over fire safety and traffic concerns, and in July, Brown applied for a wrecking permit.

That pushed David Bayouth and others to form Save the Crown Uptown.

Bayouth addressed Brown directly at Tuesday's council meeting.

"Nobody owns a 98-year-old landmark forever. Each generation carries it for a while and then passes the baton," Bayouth said. "Mike, I'm asking you to help us make the next handoff."

Brown said the building is not for sale.

"I'm not going to tell anyone in this country that they couldn't put down a formal purchase sale agreement with any number they choose and send it over," he said. "We'll look at it, if it outweighs what our lost development rights are for what we can do on that site — but I doubt it."

Save the Crown Uptown wants to form a nonprofit to run the theater. The group hopes Brown will sell to them before a city ban on the demolition ends in January.

Kansas BOE considers policies on tech in the classroom

Kansas State Board of Education members got their first look Tuesday at a draft policy on the use of technology in the classroom.

With Kansas banning student cell phones this year, education officials are now looking toward school-owned devices.

Kansas Education Commissioner Jake Steel proposed a requirement that each school district adopt policies governing the use of technology in class.

Steel said district policies should address how students at each grade level use school-owned computers and whether they use them at home.

"You are letting them make the choice as a local system, but you are requiring them to tell you very specific information that you think is necessary if they are making that choice," Steel said.

Districts would have to periodically review their policies with teachers and parents.

Board member Debby Potter, a Republican from Garden Plain, said the change would empower parents.

“When we have policies in place, the parents know what the policies are, and they trust, at some extent, that these policies are going to be followed," she said.

The board will continue discussing the proposal and its implementation this week.

Heritage Square concert series offers live music over lunch

Local music groups will perform at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum throughout September.

The Heritage Square Concert Series takes place during the lunch hour and is open to the public.

The event showcases a variety of music genres including mariachi and country.

This year's concerts feature artists Mariachi Jalisco, The Wonderers, Intrepid Brass and Dear Friends.

Concerts are every Wednesday in September beginning at noon.

Heritage Square Park is located behind the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum at 204 South Main. You can get to the park through the museum.

Wichita breaking heat records

Wichita has broken the all-time record for most 100-degree days in September.

Monday's high temperature reached 102 degrees, which was the seventh day this month that Wichita reached the triple digits.

That broke the previous record of six days that was set in September 2000.

Tuesday's high topped triple digits as well, so the record keeps climbing.

There's another heat advisory in effect Wednesday, with a projected high temperature of 101 degrees. Thursday's temps should be cooler, with a projected high of 89 degrees.

WSU closing two satellite campuses

Wichita State University intends to close two of its satellite campuses in Wichita as it moves toward opening a new biomedical campus downtown.

The university will close its WSU West campus off West 37th Street North. Wichita State had recently moved students off the campus to its Old Town location due to issues with water and air conditioning.

The university also plans to close its Old Town location. Programs currently housed there will move to the new biomedical campus in 2027.

The university says it is supporting employees at the two locations affected by the transition.

WSU to host 9/11 Day of Service on Friday

Wichita State University will host service events Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

The Day of Service begins at 8 a.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center. Volunteer opportunities include making dental and feminine hygiene kits, making fleece blankets and helping clean up litter at Fairmount Park.

Off campus, volunteers can help build shelving at the Urban League or organize donated items at United Way’s GIV Warehouse.

More information is on the VolunteerICT web page.

Habitat to hold ground blessing ceremony at Pope Leo Village

Wichita Habitat for Humanity is marking a milestone in its restoration of eight homes at Pope Leo Village.

The organization will hold a ground blessing ceremony in the northeast Wichita neighborhood at 9 a.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.

Construction started this summer on Pope Leo Village. The nationwide housing project began locally with an anonymous donor.

It brings together Habitat and interfaith volunteers to rehabilitate homes near 26th and Ash.

The finished houses will be available to families through Habitat’s homeownership program.

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