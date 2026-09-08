Virginia preschoolers embark on their very first day of school

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Bells are ringing, loudspeakers are blaring. Tens of millions of American students are back in school, and for some, it's their first day ever. VPM's Megan Pauly reports on the big feelings that come with it.

MEGAN PAULY, BYLINE: About 45 minutes outside of Richmond, Virginia, they've got the red carpet rolled out for kids as they get off the bus at Charles City Elementary.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Happy first day.

(CHEERING)

PAULY: Staff blew bubbles and cheered to welcome kids, like Kingsleigh Stewart (ph).

KINGSLEIGH STEWART: And guess what?

PAULY: What?

STEWART: My daddy said don't lose my backpack.

PAULY: Jacqueline Salas greeted 3- and 4-year-olds as they walked into her class.

JACQUELINE SALAS: Good morning, Olivia (ph).

OLIVIA PERSON: Good morning.

SALAS: How are you?

OLIVIA: Good.

SALAS: Are you OK?

OLIVIA: Yeah.

SALAS: OK. What's this?

OLIVIA: My new Hello Kitty.

SALAS: A Hello Kitty. Oh, beautiful job. Thank you, Olivia.

PAULY: Olivia Person's (ph) mom, Chelsea (ph), said her daughter was so excited for school she ran down the hall by herself.

CHELSEA: I love you. Have a good day. You're being a big girl. Tell sissy (ph) bye-bye.

OLIVIA: Bye, Aria (ph).

PAULY: There was a range of emotions.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: It's so - it's going to be so great.

PAULY: How do you feel about the first day of school?

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: (Crying).

PAULY: Oh, that's OK.

KELLY ORRELL: Was anybody a little scared or nervous to come to school today?

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #3: Not me.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #4: Not me.

ORRELL: Oh, that's so good.

PAULY: Kelly Orrell is in her 11th year of teaching preschool here.

ORRELL: The typical first day involves a little bit of tears, sometimes a lot of tears, some apprehension.

PAULY: She read "The Kissing Hand" once her kids got settled in after breakfast. It's about a little raccoon named Chester who was afraid to go to school.

ORRELL: (Reading) Chester raccoon stood at the edge of the forest and cried. I don't want to go to school, he told his mother.

PAULY: First days aren't just emotional for kids. The school also held its annual boo-hoo breakfast for parents. It's a place for them to commiserate.

JOVAN HOWARD: I feel better than what I thought [LAUGHTER]. I feel better than what I thought. My emotions - early this morning, I wasn't too excited, but he's excited, so I'm excited for him.

PAULY: Javon Howard (ph) dropped off his 4-year-old son Nolan (ph) for his first day of preschool.

HOWARD: He was ready to put his backpack on. He was ready when he got here, but when he got into class, it was a different situation. He's OK now, but we shall see (laughter). But every time I look around the corner, I see him looking for me.

PAULY: For Jessica Quivers (ph), it's her 4-year-old daughter Ava (ph)'s second year of preschool. And this year...

JESSICA QUIVERS: No boo-hoo, though (laughter). No boo-hoo. That's OK.

PAULY: Ava was a little nervous, but her mom gave her a quick hug goodbye and sent her off into a new school year.

For NPR News, I'm Megan Pauly in Charles City, Virginia.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE'RE GOING TO BE FRIENDS")

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