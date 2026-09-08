Headlines for September 8, 2026

New York Times: Sen. Roger Marshall sued 700 patients over medical debt

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas sued hundreds of his patients for medical debt during his career as an obstetrician-gynecologist.

The newspaper reports that Heartland Regional OGGYN in Great Bend filed lawsuits against more than 700 patients and aggressively garnished patient bank accounts and wages.

Eighty-one of Marshall's patients were arrested for missing court dates and some were jailed, according to the Times.

A spokeswoman for Marshall's office dismissed the Times story as a politically motivated attack ahead of his upcoming reelection bid. She said Marshall spent decades caring for patients and that his office's billing practices were not unusual.

Kansas officials defending Bombardier presence

Several Kansas officials say they are reaching out to the Trump administration to emphasize the importance of Bombardier to Kansas.

The President posted a social media threat Monday against the Canadian aircraft manufacturer, which employs more than 1,200 workers at its U.S. headquarters in Wichita.

Trump posted: "No more selling Bombardier in the United States! Their products aren't good enough!"

GOP Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes issued statements saying they are working with the administration to protect Kansas jobs.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson, who was endorsed by Trump, said in a statement that he supports Trump's vision, but "an all-out ban that puts Wichita jobs at risk is the wrong way to get there."

Democratic candidate Cindy Holscher called Trump’s statement the latest attack in a “pointless trade war.”

Wichita teachers union plans sit-in protest

The Wichita teachers union is planning a sit-in protest at the next school board meeting on Monday, as teachers enter a fourth week without voting on a proposed new contract.

Teachers often work beyond their contract day, planning lessons and grading assignments.

In protest, Wichita teachers will bring paperwork they normally finish at home to work on during the school board meeting.

Teachers are waiting on the Wichita school district to finalize language for a proposed contract. The district and union announced a tentative deal in August.

Some teachers are unhappy with the contract deal based on its proposed raise and lack of additional planning time. Union leaders are not endorsing the proposal.

Former Kansas corrections official asks governor to commute death sentences

A former Kansas Department of Corrections secretary wants the governor to commute the sentences of all inmates on death row.

A delegation of Kansas corrections professionals — including a former cabinet secretary — delivered a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly’s office, asking her to commute all death sentences to life in prison without parole.

The group is not concerned with any specific case, but wants the governor to review five pending applications from death row inmates for clemency.

Former Corrections Secretary Roger Werholtz says state sanctioned executions should not happen.

“I don’t think that the state should be in the business of killing people," he said.

Nine inmates have been sentenced to death in Kansas and remain on death row.

Kansas reinstated the death penalty in the mid-1990s but has not executed anyone since 1965.

Summer heat wave puts Kansas back to drought status

It's been exceptionally hot and dry in Kansas this last month, and experts say the heat wave is worsening drought conditions.

In August, a long-lasting area of high pressure caused increasingly hot and dry conditions across much of Kansas.

Adam Allgood, with the National Weather Service and U.S. Drought Monitor, says drought conditions have worsened just in the last five weeks.

“The drought is not as intense as it was during the spring conditions," he said. "However, these conditions are considerably worse than they were at the end of last summer.”

By mid-summer, conditions had improved enough that nearly all of Kansas was drought free. Now, almost the entire southern half of the state is under moderate or severe drought.

Andover superintendent announces retirement

The superintendent of Andover schools has announced plans to retire after this school year.

Brett White has served as superintendent since 2017. He will remain in the role until June 30, while the Andover school board begins a search for his successor.

White has worked in Andover schools since 2001, when he was hired as principal of Andover Middle School.

As superintendent, White led Andover schools through the Covid pandemic and a tornado that heavily damaged Prairie Creek Elementary School. He also helped guide $188 million in facility improvements through a 2017 bond issue.

Emporia shelter readies dogs for adoption

Dozens of animals recovered from a mobile home in Emporia as part of an animal cruelty case last week are now available for adoption.

Prairie Paws Animal Shelter in Emporia says 41 animals were recovered as part of the investigation. Several of the dogs are now listed on the shelter's website after recovering enough to be adopted.

Emporia police arrested a 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old for animal cruelty and neglect.

Prairie Paws has also raised more than $1,100 from an online fundraiser. Officials are urging people to adopt and to spay or neuter their animals.

Trail Tots program teaches youngsters about nature

The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita is hosting a weekly program this fall to teach children about nature.

Trail Tots is a free program every Wednesday through October that features guided tours through the Quail Trail in Chisholm Creek Park.

Children can join staff members and volunteers from 10 A-M to 11 A-M Wednesdays for nature based learning activities.

Trail Tots is aimed at children ages 2 to 10, but children of all ages are welcome.

More information is at gpnc.org.

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