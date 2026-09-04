Headlines for September 4, 2026

Friends program offers special-needs students a college experience

After special needs students finish high school, it can sometimes be a struggle for their families to find enriching programs for them.

The Friendship Fields Academy program at Friends University aims to help fill that gap by offering those students a four-year college experience. The program is for students with intellectual disabilities who have aged out of the public school system.

Students enrolled in the program learn subjects like sign language, math and writing while honing life skills like cooking and communication.

“They’re not done learning after high school," said Chloe Brummer, an instructor for the program. "So it’s just a great place for them to keep growing and learning and be part of a community here.

“There are so many things that I love about this program, specifically, that I notice are a little bit different than just regular day services," she said. "This one connects them to real life.”

Students in the program also socialize with other Friends students at the chapel, cafeteria and athletic events.

Local group offers immigration workshops

The Kansas Immigration Coalition is planning several workshops this month to help people navigate immigration-related issues.

A workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Evergreen Recreation Center will teach constitutional rights, how to interact safely with law enforcement, and how to create a family safety plan.

On September 19, the coalition will hold a free citizenship clinic at the Wichita school district headquarters building at Lincoln and Edgemoor. Immigration attorneys and volunteers will help eligible residents complete their application for naturalization.

More information is on the Kansas Immigration Coalition Facebook page.

Wichita city pools close Sunday

Wichita city pools will close for the season this weekend, but splash pads will continue operating through the coming weeks.

Public pools at Aley, College Hill, Harvest and Minisa will open for their last day of the season on Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m.

All 10 city splash pads will close for the season at 8 p.m. Sept. 27.

Wichita Transit is still offering free rides to any open city facility through Saturday to help people escape the heat. That includes libraries and recreation centers.

Kansas secretary of state race centers on election security

The race for Kansas secretary of state is taking shape as a contest over election security and access.

Republican Pat Proctor has chaired the Kansas House Elections Committee for the past four years.

He blames lawsuits by advocacy organizations for hurting confidence in the state’s election system.

“Every time we pass a common-sense law, like making election day election day, we get sued by the ACLU and the League of Women Voters and Loudlight," Proctor said. "I think that folks feel like our election system's under attack.”

The lawsuit Proctor is talking about challenges a 2025 Kansas law that ended the three-day grace period for mail ballots.

A court ruling has put that on hold, leaving the three-day grace period in place.

Democratic candidate Jennifer Day disagrees with Proctor. She says increasing access improves voter confidence and keeps voting accessible.

“We like advanced voting options. We like to be able to vote by mail if we need to," she said.

Day said Kansas can maintain secure elections without making it harder for eligible voters to cast a ballot.

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