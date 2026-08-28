Wichita's Orpheum Theatre will reopen Sunday after a $13 million restoration

After 15 months of restoration, Wichita's historic Orpheum Theatre will soon re-open its doors to the public.

During a private media preview, Orpheum officials highlighted the theater's restored original paint color, star lights and hand-painted fire curtain.

New accommodations include accessible seating, an air-conditioned balcony and portable concessions.

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend will perform at the Orpheum on Sunday to mark its official re-opening.

Stacee Olden, executive director of the Orpheum, said the community has waited more than 40 years for this unveiling.

"Absolutely monumental for the city to have a theater with this national recognition, as well as local recognition, come back to life," she said. "Welcoming the community in has been what this is all about."

The Orpheum opened in 1922 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was the first atmospheric theatre in the United States, with a design meant to make audiences feel like they're outdoors under the stars.