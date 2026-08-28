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Wichita's Orpheum Theatre will reopen Sunday after a $13 million restoration

KMUW | By Jenni Anima
Published August 28, 2026 at 11:31 AM CDT
Renovations to Wichita's beloved Orpheum Theatre are complete. The theater's original details now sing with new life before a repainted fire curtain that's ready to welcome audiences back to the United States' first atmospheric theater.
Hugo Phan
/
KMUW
Renovations to Wichita's beloved Orpheum Theatre are complete. The theater's original details now sing with new life before a repainted fire curtain that's ready to welcome audiences back to the United States' first atmospheric theater.

New features in the historic theater include all new accessible seating, an air-conditioned balcony and portable concessions.

After 15 months of restoration, Wichita's historic Orpheum Theatre will soon re-open its doors to the public.

During a private media preview, Orpheum officials highlighted the theater's restored original paint color, star lights and hand-painted fire curtain.

New accommodations include accessible seating, an air-conditioned balcony and portable concessions.

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend will perform at the Orpheum on Sunday to mark its official re-opening.

Stacee Olden, executive director of the Orpheum, said the community has waited more than 40 years for this unveiling.

"Absolutely monumental for the city to have a theater with this national recognition, as well as local recognition, come back to life," she said. "Welcoming the community in has been what this is all about."

The Orpheum opened in 1922 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was the first atmospheric theatre in the United States, with a design meant to make audiences feel like they're outdoors under the stars.

Rows of new plush theater seats are waiting for audiences to return to Wichita's Orpheum Theatre. The venue received a $13 million renovation over the last 15 months and reopens to the public this week.
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Rows of new plush theater seats are waiting for audiences to return to Wichita's Orpheum Theatre. The venue received a $13 million renovation over the last 15 months and reopens to the public this week.
KMUW / Hugo Phan
Orpheum Theatre Executive Director Stacee Olden talks about the major renovation project to save the historic theater. The building, which once served as a vaudeville house, has been a fixture of Wichita's performing arts scene since 1922.
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Orpheum Theatre Executive Director Stacee Olden talks about the major renovation project to save the historic theater. The building, which once served as a vaudeville house, has been a fixture of Wichita's performing arts scene since 1922.
Hugo Phan / KMUW
For more than forty years preservationists have worked to save the Orpheum Theatre. A major renovation project over the last 15 months has seen that goal through. Every detail, including a constellation of false stars on the theater's ceiling, has been updated.
3 of 4  — Opheum-3.jpg
For more than forty years preservationists have worked to save the Orpheum Theatre. A major renovation project over the last 15 months has seen that goal through. Every detail, including a constellation of false stars on the theater's ceiling, has been updated.
KMUW / Hugo Phan
Retired architect Jeffrey Van Sickle served as restoration co-chair for The Orpheum theater.
4 of 4  — Opheum-6.jpg
Retired architect Jeffrey Van Sickle served as restoration co-chair for The Orpheum theater.
Hugo Phan / KMUW

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Community Local NewsArts and CultureWichita Orpheum Theatre
Jenni Anima
Jennifer Anima is a general news reporter at KMUW. Her journey at KMUW started in 2023 as a Spanish Language News intern for Radio Real and in the news lab. Her favorite part of being an intern was gaining professional experience and connecting with the local Hispanic community in Wichita. She can be reached at anima@kmuw.org.
See stories by Jenni Anima