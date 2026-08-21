Headlines for August 21, 2026

Bats are out and about in Kansas

Bats are active this time of year, and the state is warning Kansans about dealing with the animals when they get into your home and when to be concerned about rabies exposure.

Bats are one of the more common carriers of rabies, and rabies is almost always fatal if it's untreated before symptoms develop.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the concern is when a person has direct contact with a bat.

The other time people need to consider rabies is when they wake up to find a bat in their room and don’t know if they had contact.

The bats can be tested for rabies, but if that’s not possible, healthcare providers may recommend post-exposure rabies treatments. The state stresses that in general bats are beneficial.

Arkansas City residents urged to conserve water

Arkansas City is asking residents to voluntarily restrict their water use.

City officials announced on social media that groundwater levels from the Arkansas River are low, and that groundwater supplies the city's drinking water.

The city is not yet experiencing a water emergency, they said, but they are asking people to conserve water.

The city is urging people to limit lawn and landscape watering, repair leaks quickly, and delay filling or refilling swimming pools.

People should also water lawns or wash cars before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

Kansas unemployment rate steady

The Kansas Department of Labor reports a 3.8% unemployment rate in July.

That rate is unchanged compared to June, and up slightly compared to this time last year. Unemployment rates below 5% are generally considered healthy.

The department says the state added a total of 500 jobs across the private and government sectors in July.

The largest gains in the private sector were in private education and health services.

Since this time last year, Kansas has gained about 5,600 jobs, mostly in the private sector.

'Bucks for Buckles' campaign urges drivers to use seatbelts

The Kansas Department of Transportation will partner with other groups to reward drivers for using their seatbelts.

The campaign is called "Bucks for Buckles" and will take place in 44 cities across Kansas. Volunteers will give dollar bills to drivers who have all occupants buckled up securely in their vehicles.

Those not using their seatbelts will get educational materials on safe driving.

The campaign runs from August 31 to September 13.

A recent KDOT observation survey found that about 85% of Kansans wear their seatbelts, compared to the national average of 91%.

Boathouse lease raises questions about Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has preserved the state's athletic history for 65 years. Now, its home at the Wichita Boathouse is up for discussion.

Bill Koch’s America3 Foundation recently asked the Wichita City Council to get out of its boathouse lease.

If the council accepts, the sports hall of fame might lease directly from the city, move to another location or exist only online.

The hall formed during the state’s centennial and has uniforms from Jim Ryun and Lynette Woodard.

Executive director Richard Konzem says the hall needs a better revenue source and more foot traffic to survive.

“We've got to determine what's going to be best for the sports hall. And right now we don't know the answer to that,” he said.

City Council members deferred a decision until early September. They are debating who should pay for the building’s roof repairs.

Portion of Douglas will be reduced to three lanes soon

Construction begins next week to reduce a section of Douglas down to three lanes.

Drivers can expect delays starting Wednesday between Washington and Grove.

The work is expected to last about six months.

It's part of the City of Wichita’s pilot project to slow down cars and improve pedestrian safety in the area.

Bike lanes and enhanced crosswalks will also be installed. City staff will use the area to gather traffic data for future projects.

To help with traffic, no work will be done between I-135 and Grove while school is in session.

Small businesses can seek financial relief after drought

Small businesses in some western Kansas counties can seek financial relief amid drought in the region.

Many counties have been in a drought since spring. That drought not only affects farmers, but also creates ripple effects for industries like manufacturing and retail.

Small businesses in most affected counties can now apply for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The agency is offering low-interest loans of up to $2 million.

The loans can be used to cover debt, help with payroll or pay bills neglected during the dry summer.

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