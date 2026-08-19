Headlines for August 19, 2026

Cyclosporiasis continues to spread in Kansas, but not as fast

Cases of a diarrhea-causing parasite continue to climb across Kansas, although the overall numbers and rate are actually slowing down.

About 70 cases of cyclosporiasis have now been reported in August, which is only up 13 cases from last week.

The total number of patients rose to more than 800 in the state this year.

35 people in Kansas have been hospitalized. The stomach bug causes extreme intestinal distress.

Illness in 17 states, including Kansas, is linked to iceberg lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms. Two people have died, both in Michigan.

Downtown Wichita Action Plan approved by City Council and County Commissioners

Wichita city leaders have approved a new roadmap for development downtown.

The 2035 Downtown Wichita Action Plan calls on city leaders and private developers to build out family-sized housing, transit networks and amenities like grocery stores in the city's core.

The plan also recommends 'activating' the river by planting more trees, planning more recreation opportunities and encouraging commercial development on both banks.

The document also envisions a new performing arts center and convention space around Century II. Council members say they are not fully committing to that vision and left the door open for further investment in the existing venue instead.

Andover High School named top in state

A new report has ranked Andover High School as the best public high-school in the Wichita metro area.

The U.S. News and World Report also ranked the school seventh in the state.

The annual rankings are determined by a variety of factors, including college readiness, graduation rates, and state assessment scores.

This year Andover High had a ninety-seven percent graduation rate, and a seventy-nine percent college readiness rate.

Andover Central High was ranked second, and Wichita's Northeast Magnet High School placed third.

The full list of schools is at usnews.com.

$24.1 Million in roadwork coming to Kansas 2028-2029

Kansas officials announced today that more than $24 million will be allocated to road improvement projects across the state.

The projects are through a Kansas Department of Transportation program to improve state highways. Funding is allocated for state fiscal years 2028 and 2029.

Eight projects in South Central Kansas will get $3.2 million in funding. In Wichita, K-15 will see driving surface repairs.

Other nearby improvements will be in places that include El Dorado, Hutchinson, and Winfield.

Local teachers union leaders not endorsing a tentative contract deal with the Wichita school district

Leaders of United Teachers of Wichita are not endorsing a tentative contract deal with Wichita Public Schools.

The union’s executive board voted to present the deal with no recommendation, instead of urging teachers to approve or reject it.

The deal includes a 1.5% raise for teachers and certified staff members, like nurses and psychologists.

Union president Katie Laske says the deal would add collaborative planning time for teachers. “There's also going to be a planning time committee established, and so we'll examine planning time and make recommendations for next year to the Board of Education.”

The neutral stance from leaders could reflect mixed feelings about the deal, which was brokered by a federal mediator.

About 3,900 teachers and other certified staff members could vote on the deal as soon as next week.

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