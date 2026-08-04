Today is Election Day in Kansas. Here's what you need to know

Today's primary in Kansas will decide which candidates advance to the November election for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress and every seat in the Kansas House, as well as some State Board of Education and local judicial races.

Also at stake is the process for selecting justices for the Kansas Supreme Court. A proposed constitutional amendment would move to a system of electing justices rather than the current, merit-based appointment system.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line when the polls close, stay in line. All voters who are in line by 7 p.m. must be allowed to vote.

Only voters who are registered with a political party can vote on candidates in the primary races, including the Kansas governor race. All registered voters, including unaffiliated voters, can vote on the amendment question.

Voters are required to show a photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification include driver’s licenses, passports, Kansas college ID cards and concealed carry licenses.

Click here to locate your Election Day polling place. You can also type in your name and birth date to see your voter registration status and download a personalized sample ballot.

If you requested an advance mail ballot, you can turn it in to any polling place within your county before polls close. You may also drop it off at any ballot drop box location in your county by 7 p.m. today.

For information on specific races and candidates, check out our online Voter Guide.

KMUW News will have on-air and online coverage throughout the day on local races and other issues. Follow KMUW on Facebook and X, and visit KMUW.org for election results.