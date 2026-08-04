Kansas Senate race set: Democrat Adam Hamilton to take on Republican Sen. Roger Marshall

Stephen Koranda also contributed to this report.

The matchup for the fall U.S. Senate election in Kansas is set, with sitting Republican Sen. Roger Marshall facing Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton, leader of the largest United Methodist Church congregation in the country.

Hamilton emerged from a crowded field of 11 Democratic candidates . The large number of Democrats lined up to run for the seat indicates party members are feeling optimistic about their chances. But the state’s history shows they likely face a major challenge. Kansas hasn’t had a Democratic U.S. senator since 1939 .

During his victory speech, Hamilton sharply criticized Marshall, accusing the first-term senator of failing to stand up for Kansans.

Hamilton pointed to the tariffs and U.S. military action in Iran, saying the policies have increased costs for families and contributed to economic uncertainty.

"The average American family is paying $200 a month more for the same things than they were paying a year ago," Hamilton said. "This is hurting real people in Kansas."

Hamilton argued Marshall has acted as a "yes man" for Washington D.C.

"We need a senator who will speak up for their people, one who listens, tells the truth and has one guiding principle,” Hamilton said. “What is best for the people of Kansas?"

Marshall had very little opposition on the Republican side, facing only a single long-shot challenger who wasn’t actively campaigning.

He’s a close ally of President Donald Trump, and Trump urged voters to support Marshall on social media the day before the election.

“Roger knows how to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump said in a social media post.

Marshall didn’t immediately issue any statements following his victory, but touted his Kansas heritage in the days before the election. He pointed to his work on issues including healthcare cost transparency and agriculture.

“I grew up on a Kansas farm. I know what it means to work the land and fight for a fair shot. Kansas farmers feed this country, and they deserve a Senator who fights like it,” Marshall posted on social media.

Also appearing on the fall ballot will be Libertarian candidate David C Graham.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KRPS and High Plains Public Radio.