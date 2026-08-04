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A few words on ... oddyseys

KMUW | By Suzanne Perez
Published August 4, 2026 at 8:34 AM CDT
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW

One of my favorite book podcasts proclaimed this to be "Hot Greek Summer," with a read-along of Homer's epic timed ahead of the buzzy Christopher Nolan film.

And my nerdy English-major self was pumped.

Not because I'm a devotee of ancient Greek poems. "The Odyssey" frustrated me in school, because I could never seem to tell my Telemachus from my Eurymachus.

But this summer, digging into the work with the added boost of IMAX and popcorn, I realized how relatable the story truly is.

At its heart, as Nolan's bard says, is "a face... a fleet... a war... a man." A man trying to get home, a boy trying to grow up, a woman waiting for her husband to return.

From there, larger themes like hospitality, loyalty, arrogance and destiny, and the basis of the Western canon.

It all makes for one Hades of a summer. Two thumbs up.
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Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is KMUW's News Director, overseeing our staff of reporters and hosting our weekly feature program, The Range. She previously covered education for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Before moving to public radio in 2021, Suzanne worked more than 30 years at The Wichita Eagle, where she reported on schools and a variety of other topics.
See stories by Suzanne Perez