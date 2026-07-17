Kansas City home teams Argentina and England will play for World Cup glory. Here's how to watch

The 2026 World Cup will draw to a close this weekend, but not before two of Kansas City's home teams take the field one last time.

Reigning champion Argentina, who stayed at the Berkley Riverfront and played two matches at Arrowhead Stadium, will face Spain for the trophy at 2 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi marked his first World Cup appearance in Kansas City on June 16 with a hat trick, before going on to lead the Golden Boot race with eight goals and four assists so far.

England, who was based in Prairie Village, will play France for third place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The team was scheduled to fly out of Kansas City International Airport on Friday afternoon.

Both matches can be viewed on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock.

The FIFA Fan Festival on the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial has already closed. But there are a number of other watch parties around the Kansas City metro where you can join fellow soccer fans: