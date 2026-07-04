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Trump closes out July Fourth with a speech and fireworks

NPR | By Geoff Brumfiel,
Don GonyeaDaniel Ofman
Published July 4, 2026 at 4:03 PM CDT

After a day of extreme heat and canceled events, President Trump closes out America's 250th birthday with a long speech and a fireworks display.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea
Daniel Ofman