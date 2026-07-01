In Colorado primaries, a democratic socialist wins; Bennet's governor bid ends

It was another tough primary night for some Democrats seen as Washington insiders, this time in Colorado primaries.

A democratic socialist kept that movement's winning streak going with a win over an incumbent. A Democratic Senator lost his bid for governor.

And a progressive candidate advanced to the November showdown for a House seat currently held by a Republican. That race, between two Latino candidates, could be key in determining whether Democrats take control of the chamber in the midterms.

The House currently has 218 Republicans, 212 Democrats, an independent and four vacancies.

Democratic socialist ousts long-serving Democrat from House re-election bid

Voters in Denver picked Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old political newcomer and a democratic socialist, as the Democratic nominee over longtime incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in the state's 1st Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

The victory continues momentum for the Democratic Socialists of America. Last week DSA-backed candidates won two primaries in New York as well as several state assembly primaries. They also advanced to the November elections for mayor in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles..

DeGette has been in Congress for nearly 30 years and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Kiros argued for a leadership change and centered her platform around working families, establishing universal health care, child care and elder care. She also committed to not accepting any corporate PAC money.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite / Darlene Jenkins slides her parents' ballots into a dropbox in Denver during the Colorado primary elections Tuesday.

Republican Christy Peterson, an office manager and accountant at a construction company, ran unopposed in her party's primary in the heavily Democratic district.

Field is set for race in heavily Latino, competitive district for House

It's a November battle between incumbent Republican Rep. Gabe Evans and state Rep. Manny Rutinel, who won the Democratic nomination, according to an AP race call.

Colorado's 8th Congressional District, in Boulder, is one of only 18 districts in the country rated as a "toss up " by the Cook Political Report. Democrats believe they have a shot at flipping the district blue, increasing the party's chances of taking control of the House chamber in November.

The Democratic primary race was between Rutinel and state Rep. Shannon Bird. The district is about 40 percent Latino. Rutinel touted his Dominican background and accused Bird of not being tough enough in opposing ICE.

The candidates had similar views on many issues , though Bird had cast herself as less partisan and more representative of the district.

Incumbent Evans, of Mexican descent, ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

State AG Phil Weiser heads into November as frontrunner to replace Polis

Colorado is getting a new governor, with incumbent Democrat Jared Polis at his term limit.

Democrats selected Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as their nominee, according to the AP race call. He beat the U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. They held similar views on issues but each sought to cast themself as the tougher opponent to Trump administration policies.

Bennet noted that if he became governor he could choose his replacement in the Senate and said in a debate he would choose someone under 50 years old. Weiser's campaign highlighted lawsuits he oversaw as attorney general collecting money from opioid producers and companies committing consumer fraud.

Bennet, a candidate in the 2020 presidential primaries, has two years left on his term in the Senate.

On the Republican side, the race is too close to call. The race is between state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, with a long track record in politics, Marine Corps veteran Victor Marx and state Sen. Scott Bottoms. It has been a contentious primary race .

Marx has never held elected public office but has a large social media following and led in fundraising. He has claimed to be a "high-risk humanitarian" who has rescued hostages and aided thousands overseas. His opponents accused him of lying about his background.

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