Wichita Wind Surge announces name change: Starting next season, they're the Turbo Tubs

The Wichita Wind Surge announced Saturday that it will officially rebrand as the Wichita Turbo Tubs.

Team officials said in a statement that the new identity "reflects the evolving spirit of Minor League Baseball, where creativity, family entertainment, and unforgettable fan experiences have become just as important as the action on the field."

The rebrand will include the new team name, along with updated uniforms, logos and merchandise for the 2027 baseball season. There will also be a redesigned mascot.

“This is more than a name change. It's a celebration of who we are and where we’re headed,” said Matt Hamilton, the Wind Surge general manager. “Baseball should be fun, memorable, and uniquely tied to our community. The Turbo Tubs captures that energy in a way that fans of all ages can rally behind.”

The Turbo Tubs will remain a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Wind Surge has worn Turbo Tubs uniforms for select games since 2022.

The new name pays homage to bathtub races on the Arkansas River that once were a signature event during the Wichita River Festival.

The team will remain the Wind Surge for the remainder of the 2026 season, officials said. New uniforms, caps, and full rebrand is expected to launch in the fall.

Wind Surge officials said in a statement that although the name and look will change, the organization remains committed to Wichita baseball fans and families.