Early in-person voting starts today for Wichita's proposed sales tax

Early in-person voting for a special election on a proposed sales tax begins today at nine locations in Sedgwick County.

Tuesday’s election will determine whether a proposed 1% sales tax will go into effect this summer. Proponents say the funds would go toward Wichita police and fire departments, Century II improvements and housing services. It would take effect July 1.

Most satellite voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Sedgwick County Election Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday.

Here is a list of satellite voting locations:

Evangel Presbyterian Church — 1545 S. 135th St. West

1545 S. 135th St. West Machinists Building — 3830 S. Meridian

3830 S. Meridian Mt. Vernon Methodist Church — 5701 E. Mt. Vernon

5701 E. Mt. Vernon Northside Church of Christ — 4545 N. Meridian

4545 N. Meridian Progressive Missionary Baptist Church — 2727 E. 25th St. North

2727 E. 25th St. North Reformation Lutheran Church — 7601 E. 13th St. North

7601 E. 13th St. North Sedgwick County Extension Office — 7001 W. 21st St. North

7001 W. 21st St. North St. Andrews Lutheran Church — 2555 Hyacinth

2555 Hyacinth Woodland Lakes Community Church — 770 S. Greenwich

Eastminster Presbyterian Church will be open for voting on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.