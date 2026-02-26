© 2026 KMUW
Early in-person voting starts today for Wichita's proposed sales tax

KMUW | By Jenni Anima
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:59 AM CST
Most satellite voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Early in-person voting for a special election on a proposed sales tax begins today at nine locations in Sedgwick County.

Tuesday’s election will determine whether a proposed 1% sales tax will go into effect this summer. Proponents say the funds would go toward Wichita police and fire departments, Century II improvements and housing services. It would take effect July 1.

The Sedgwick County Election Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday.

Here is a list of satellite voting locations:

  • Evangel Presbyterian Church — 1545 S. 135th St. West
  • Machinists Building — 3830 S. Meridian
  • Mt. Vernon Methodist Church — 5701 E. Mt. Vernon 
  • Northside Church of Christ — 4545 N. Meridian
  • Progressive Missionary Baptist Church — 2727 E. 25th St. North
  • Reformation Lutheran Church — 7601 E. 13th St. North
  • Sedgwick County Extension Office — 7001 W. 21st St. North
  • St. Andrews Lutheran Church — 2555 Hyacinth
  • Woodland Lakes Community Church — 770 S. Greenwich

Eastminster Presbyterian Church will be open for voting on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More election information is available on the Sedgwick County election page.
Jenni Anima
Jennifer Anima is a general news reporter at KMUW. Her journey at KMUW started in 2023 as a Spanish Language News intern for Radio Real and in the news lab. Her favorite part of being an intern was gaining professional experience and connecting with the local Hispanic community in Wichita. She can be reached at anima@kmuw.org.
