Holiday Hours: KMUW offices will be closed on December 25 & 26 and January 1 & 2

Sedgwick County wants you to turn your Christmas tree into mulch

KMUW | By Jenni Anima
Published December 23, 2025 at 1:32 PM CST
After you remove the ornaments and lights, Sedgwick County wants you to recycle your Christmas tree.
Lisa Dusseault/Flickr
Sedgwick County will host multiple drop-off sites for residents to recycle their Christmas trees.

Over 20 locations will accept trees without lights, ornaments and stands. Once they are recycled, residents can take home mulch.

Trees will be accepted until Jan. 23.

They can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Boston Park, 6655 E. Zimmerly
  • Buffalo Park, 10201 Hardtner
  • College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E. 1st St. North
  • Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary School, 4401 N. Arkansas
  • Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. 9th St.
  • Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. North
  • Great Plains Nature Center,  6232 E. 29th St. North
  • Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
  • Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st St. South
  • Linwood Park South, 1901 S. Kansas
  • Cheney, East South Avenue and Garfield
  • Clearwater, 1001 E. Ross Ave.
  • Colwich, 115 N. 3rd St.
  • Derby, 2801 E. James
  • Garden Plain, Garnett and 295th Street
  • Charles Means Memorial Park, Goddard, 200 S. Main
  • Maize, 201 S. Park
  • Mount Hope, 400 S. Thomas
  • Mulvane, 117 E. Main St.
  • Park City, 6801 N. Hydraulic
  • Veterans Memorial Park, Valley Center, 337 S. Meridian
Local NewsenvironmentSedgwick County
Jenni Anima
Jennifer Anima is an intern for Radio Real. She currently works as a reporter and photographer for The Sunflower, the student led newspaper at Wichita State University. Anima recently graduated from Butler Community College with an Associates in Science in Mass Communications and is going for a Bachelor's Degree in Print Journalism at WSU. She can be reached at anima@kmuw.org.
See stories by Jenni Anima