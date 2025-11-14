Wichita Symphony Orchestra presents multimedia program “What Music Is”

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra presents “What Music Is” on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m.

The event will take place at Century II Concert Hall.

The program combines a full orchestra (with guest conductor Thomas Heuser), a narrator (Bill Barclay) and animations (courtesy Shawn Feeney). The multimedia presentation examines music’s integral role in humankind’s collective well-being and how music might further enhance the human experience.

With music from Gustav Holst, Edward Elgar, Jessie Montgomery and Sergei Prokofiev, the show has been described by symphony Executive Director Timothy Storhoff as the intersection of NPR’s “Science Friday” and an orchestra concert.

He adds that the event “invites audiences to see, hear and feel music in a new way.

"By combining a full orchestra performing beloved classics with captivating narration and stunning animations, this immersive concert is designed to deliver the joy of live performance while exploring big ideas about music's role in the human experience and in the universe."

Barclay currently serves as artistic director of Concert Theatre Works and Music Before 1800, New York City’s oldest early music presenter. He previously served as music director of Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

You can learn more about “What Music Is” via the symphony’s website.