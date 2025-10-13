Some key dates to remember as the November general election draws near

The 2025 general election is approaching.

There are three races for the Wichita CIty Council on the ballot as well as four races for the Wichita Board of Education. Cities surrounding Wichita also will elect school board and city council members.

With the election approaching, here are some important dates to remember:

Tuesday: Last day to register to vote.

Wednesday: Advance voting by mail begins.

Oct. 20: Advance in-person voting at the Sedgwick County Election office begins. The election office is at 510 N. Main in the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse.

Oct. 30: Advance satellite voting begins at locations across Sedgwick County.

Nov. 3: Last day of advance voting.

Nov. 4: Election Day.



To be eligible to vote, people must be 18 years of age or older, and a U.S. citizen.