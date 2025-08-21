KMUW announces retirement of long-time Wichita journalist

KMUW News Director Tom Shine is retiring after five decades as a fixture in the local news landscape.

“I’ve spent 45 years in journalism, and it was the only thing I ever wanted to do. The camaraderie and sense of shared purpose that’s fostered in newsrooms is difficult to explain to people who haven’t worked in one,” Shine said to his newsroom on Thursday.

KMUW General Manager Debra Fraser said they started talking about his retirement a year ago, although she not-so-secretly hoped he would change his mind.

“Anyone who’s worked with Tom Shine will attest to his generous spirit and willingness to share time and knowledge… and he also does it with a smile!”

Fraser continued, “Wichita has benefitted from Tom’s superb editing, reporting, teaching and shaping public discourse for a long time, and he’s finally taking time to pursue hobbies, spend time with family and whatever makes him happy.”

Shine plans to continue his role as an adjunct instructor at Wichita State University. But he will pass leadership of the KMUW newsroom to a long-time colleague.

“It’s time for someone else to lead the KMUW newsroom. Assistant News Director Suzanne Perez is uniquely suited to do that,” Shine said. “She’s a talented journalist and leader who will continue KMUW’s mission of providing quality journalism for the people of south-central Kansas. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Suzanne Perez joined KMUW four years ago after 31 years at The Wichita Eagle with Shine.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Tom and learning from him for more than three decades. At KMUW, he has built a news team committed to the tenets of local journalism and the mission of public radio. I wish him all the best in retirement and look forward to continuing his work,” Perez said.

Throughout Shine’s distinguished career, he has covered business, sports and a little bit of everything about Wichita. In his 37 years at The Wichita Eagle, and the most recent eight years at KMUW, the quintessential newsman has mentored hundreds of young journalists, ensuring the future of journalism for his community.

Shine followed in his father’s footsteps. Neal Shine served the Detroit Free Press in every role from part-time copy boy to publisher in his 45-year career. The Shine family has had someone working in a newsroom since 1950.

Tom will be greatly missed, but his legacy of impactful journalism will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of reporters, as well as his colleagues at KMUW.

