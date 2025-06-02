Here’s who’s running for Wichita City Council and school board
June 1 was the filing deadline for local elections. Candidates in some races will face off in a primary Aug. 5.
The candidates for this year’s local elections are set.
Fourteen candidates are running for seats on the Wichita school board, as four current members seek re-election.
Ten candidates have filed for seats on the Wichita City Council, including two incumbents.
The primary election is Aug. 5 and the general election is Nov. 4.
All races for Wichita City Council and the USD 259 school board are nonpartisan.
Wichita City Council
Three City Council districts will have elections this year: Districts 1, 3 and 6.
Council member Brandon Johnson has termed out in District 1 after a pair of four-year terms, allowing for a new person to serve the district. The five candidates in the race will face off in a primary Aug. 5, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November general election.
Wichita City Council positions, unlike the mayor’s position, are considered part-time roles. Council members make between $56,000 and $58,000 in 2025.
Johnson wasted little time in announcing his pick for his successor. Shortly after Monday's filing deadline for candidates, Johnson endorsed Joseph Shepard in the District 1 race, citing a long working relationship with him.
District 1:
Aujanae Bennett
Darryl Carrington
LaWanda DeSchazer
Chris Pumpelly
Joseph Shepard
District 3:
Mike Hoheisel, incumbent
Genevieve Howerton
District 6:
Brett Anderson
Maggie Ballard, incumbent
Margaret (Wheeler) Shabazz
USD 259 school board
There is no primary unless four or more candidates file for a single race. In the event of a primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November.
Wichita school board members serve four-year terms and receive no pay for monthly meetings and other work. They oversee a $1 billion budget and set policy for the state’s largest school district, with about 46,000 students.
Members elected in November will take office in January 2026.
District 1:
Diane Albert, incumbent
Sarah McMillen
Mackenzi Truelove
Kyle R. Wiseman
District 2:
Brent Davis
Julie Hedrick, incumbent
Valerie Most
District 5:
Kathy Bond, incumbent
Michelle Cunningham
Amy Jensen
Phillip Samuels
Caleb Smith
District 6:
Hazel Stabler, incumbent
Amy Warren