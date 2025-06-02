Here’s who’s running for Wichita City Council and school board

The candidates for this year’s local elections are set.

Fourteen candidates are running for seats on the Wichita school board, as four current members seek re-election.

Ten candidates have filed for seats on the Wichita City Council, including two incumbents.

The primary election is Aug. 5 and the general election is Nov. 4.

All races for Wichita City Council and the USD 259 school board are nonpartisan.

Wichita City Council

Three City Council districts will have elections this year: Districts 1, 3 and 6.

Council member Brandon Johnson has termed out in District 1 after a pair of four-year terms, allowing for a new person to serve the district. The five candidates in the race will face off in a primary Aug. 5, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November general election.

Wichita City Council positions, unlike the mayor’s position, are considered part-time roles. Council members make between $56,000 and $58,000 in 2025.

Johnson wasted little time in announcing his pick for his successor. Shortly after Monday's filing deadline for candidates, Johnson endorsed Joseph Shepard in the District 1 race, citing a long working relationship with him.

District 1:

Aujanae Bennett

Darryl Carrington

LaWanda DeSchazer

Chris Pumpelly

Joseph Shepard

District 3:

Mike Hoheisel, incumbent

Genevieve Howerton

District 6:

Brett Anderson

Maggie Ballard, incumbent

Margaret (Wheeler) Shabazz

USD 259 school board

There is no primary unless four or more candidates file for a single race. In the event of a primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November.

Wichita school board members serve four-year terms and receive no pay for monthly meetings and other work. They oversee a $1 billion budget and set policy for the state’s largest school district, with about 46,000 students.

Members elected in November will take office in January 2026.

District 1:

Diane Albert, incumbent

Sarah McMillen

Mackenzi Truelove

Kyle R. Wiseman

District 2:

Brent Davis

Julie Hedrick, incumbent

Valerie Most

District 5:

Kathy Bond, incumbent

Michelle Cunningham

Amy Jensen

Phillip Samuels

Caleb Smith

District 6:

Hazel Stabler, incumbent

Amy Warren