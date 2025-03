Organist Red Young returns to Walker’s Jazz Lounge on Friday, March 7, for a performance with his organ trio.

Young has recorded and toured with a wide range of musicians including Linda Ronstadt, Joan Armatrading and Eric Burdon (The Animals, War).

You can learn more about Young from our 2024 interview with him: https://www.kmuw.org/music/2024-03-05/red-young-celebrates-piano-organ-jazz-and-more