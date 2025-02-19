Kurt Allen Band returns to Hutchinson’s Red Shed on Saturday

Musician Kurt Allen and his band return to the Red Shed in Hutchinson on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The venue is where Allen and his band recorded the critically acclaimed 2022 album “Kurt Allen: Live At The Red Shed.”

Active for more than a decade as a performing and recording artist, Allen’s music is a confluence of traditional blues, classic soul and sounds that crawled from the Bayou.

Typically performing nearly 200 dates a year around the country, Allen has received wide praise in critical circles for his ability to fuse musical virtuosity with consummate songwriting.

The Red Shed is located at 6607 N. Old K-61 Highway in Hutchinson.

