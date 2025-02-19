© 2025 KMUW
Kurt Allen Band returns to Hutchinson’s Red Shed on Saturday

KMUW | By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 19, 2025 at 1:15 PM CST
Courtesy photo
Kurt Allen and his band typically perform nearly 200 dates a year. They will be in Hutchinson on Saturday.

Musician Kurt Allen and his band return to the Red Shed in Hutchinson on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The venue is where Allen and his band recorded the critically acclaimed 2022 album “Kurt Allen: Live At The Red Shed.”

Active for more than a decade as a performing and recording artist, Allen’s music is a confluence of traditional blues, classic soul and sounds that crawled from the Bayou.

Typically performing nearly 200 dates a year around the country, Allen has received wide praise in critical circles for his ability to fuse musical virtuosity with consummate songwriting.

The Red Shed is located at 6607 N. Old K-61 Highway in Hutchinson.
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
