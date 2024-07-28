Ways to stay cool as Wichita temperatures heat up

Wichita is likely to see temperatures in the triple digits next week.

Extreme heat isn’t just uncomfortable, it can easily become dangerous for both people and pets. So, here’s some tips on how to stay safe and beat the heat this summer.

It’s important to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion. The Mayo Clinic has this page to help you identify signs of heat exhaustion and what to do if they occur. Signs that it’s time to stop activities, go inside and hydrate include excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea and headaches.

To avoid heat exhaustion, Sedgwick County has created a list of tips for dealing with extreme heat. They include drinking plenty of water, staying inside when possible and avoiding alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.

Wichita has several locations where residents can go to get out of the heat. Neighborhood resource centers and public libraries are open to the public.

Pets are not allowed in libraries, neighborhood resource centers, pools or splash pads, the city said. But there are still things people can do to keep their pets safe in the heat. Never leave animals inside a vehicle, limit their time outside and make sure that they have enough water.

Wichita Public Libraries



Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd St.

Alford Branch, 3447 S. Meridian

Angelou N.E. Branch, 3051 E. 21st St.

Evergreen Branch, 2601 N. Arkansas

Rockwell Branch, 5939 E. 9th St.

Walters Branch, 4195 E. Harry

Westlink Temporary Branch, 7011 W. Central

Hours for each location are at wichitalibrary.org.

Neighborhood Resource Centers



Colvin, 2820 S. Roosevelt

Atwater, 2755 E. 19th St. North

Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas

Wichita residents can also cool off at public pools and splash pads. Admission to pools is $3 for both kids and adults. Hours for each pool can be found at wichita.gov.

Splash pads are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and have no admission fees.

Public Pools



Aley, 1800 S. Seneca

College Hill, 304 S. Circle Dr.

Harvest, 9500 Provincial St.

McAfee, 1240 E. 14th St. North

Minisa, 1350 N. Jeanette

Orchard, 1062 N. Clara

Splash Pads

