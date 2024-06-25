To deal with heat wave, Wichitans who can’t afford or don’t have air conditioning seek fans

As Wichita reaches 100-degree temperatures this week, residents lined up at the Salvation Army on Tuesday morning to get a free fan.

The event served households at less than 130% of the federal poverty line, as Wichita bakes under a heat advisory. Evergy donated 500 fans for the Salvation Army to distribute. About 40 minutes into the giveaway, the nonprofit had already passed out more than 100.

“The heat in Kansas just keeps getting hotter and hotter, and we have longer stretches of it,” said Jami Scott, director of social services at the Salvation Army. “So, we want to make sure that we’re trying to take care of those in our community who need a little help.”

Parents, students, renters and homeowners brought proof of income to qualify for a free fan.

Some wanted a fan to avoid expensive air conditioning bills, while others said they don't have air conditioning at all. According to Census Bureau data, Americans with lower incomes are moderately less likely to have access to air conditioning, especially central air.

Celia Hack / KMUW Wichitans waited in line in front of Salvation Army for fans on Tuesday morning.

Amanda Jelley, in line for a fan, has four children. She said the air conditioner at her rental unit broke three years ago, and her landlord hasn’t fixed it.

“On the days it gets extremely hot, to where the house is like 90, 99, stuff like that, we go to family members’ houses during the day until it starts to cool off at night,” Jelley said. “Especially with the little ones, they can’t be in heat like that.”

When they’re at home, Jelley gets creative to keep her kids cool.

“At nighttime, I have to hear my son cry and throw a fit about how hot it is, and he can’t handle it anymore,” Jelley said. “So mommy got a spray bottle from Dollar Tree. And I normally keep them soaked throughout the night.”

Renee Hoover and her husband own their home, which has four air conditioning units. But Hoover said they can’t afford to run them all the time. That’s why she stood in line for a fan.

“In the wintertime, our electric bill will only be maybe $100,” Hoover said. “Summer kicks in, we kick on our air conditioners ... you'll see it go up to $200, $250 a month.”

As the electric bill goes up, other expenses have to be cut, Hoover said.

“It has to be pulled from somewhere,” Hoover said. “Whether it be groceries, whether it be – like right now, the current thing is car insurance.”

The state of Kansas mandates Evergy implement a cold weather rule during the winter, which prevents heat shut-offs. No such legal restriction exists for the summer.

But Evergy says it does not disconnect service for non-payment in the summer if, in the next 24 hours, the temperature is forecast to rise above 95 degrees or the heat index is forecast to top 105 degrees.

Wichita’s current heat wave is made more likely by human-caused climate change, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit that analyzes climate data.

A representative with the Salvation Army wrote to KMUW that the nonprofit distributed all of its fans by the end of the day. It will get another donation of fans next month.