Tight timeline on converting school to homeless shelter

Last week, the city proposed buying the shuttered Park Elementary from Wichita Public Schools to turn into a shelter.

The school board was supposed to vote on a potential sale Monday night. But board members instead delayed the vote until late June to gather more information about the project.

That forced Wichita's city council to delay its vote Tuesday morning. Council members asked whether the city could renovate the building by winter given the new timeline.

Here's assistant city manager Troy Anderson:

"Realistically, it’s going to be close... that shot clock is counting down."

If Wichita Public Schools approves the agreement, the Kansas legislature still has to waive its right to buy the building.