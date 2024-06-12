© 2024 KMUW
Activities celebrating Juneteenth begin Thursday in Wichita

KMUW | By Ainsley Smyth
Published June 12, 2024 at 4:36 PM CDT
This year's Juneteenth event includes a gospel concert on Sunday at McAdams Park.
Courtesy of CORE of Wichita
A host of events and concerts will take place in McAdams Park.

Wichita will celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, ahead of the June 19 holiday next week.

Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Most of the activities will take place at McAdams Park near 13th and Ohio.

Here is a list of this week’s Juneteenth events:

Thursday

7 p.m. Miss Juneteenth ICT at Wichita State’s CAC theater

Friday

5:30-10 p.m. JuneteenthICT Kickball

6-9 p.m. Sounds of Juneteenth ICT

6:30 p.m. Roy Moye III

6:50 p.m. Paris Jane

8 p.m. New Funk Band

Saturday

7:30 a.m. Wichita Athletics Track Club Jubilee 2K Walk & Run at Friends University

9 a.m. Juneteenth ICT Flag Football, 12U-13U

10-11:30 a.m. Spirit AeroSystems Juneteenth ICT Parade, begins at Holy Savior Catholic Academy and ends at McAdams Park

10:30 a.m. Juneteenth ICT Adults Flag Football

Noon-3 p.m. 4th Annual Carl Brewer BBQ Cookoff

12:15 p.m. Introduce Miss Juneteenth ICT & Court

12:45 p.m. Kid’s Corner Cheer Display

1-2 p.m. State of the Youth

2:15 p.m. Kid’s Corner Story Time Village "We Are Family" Bubble Dance Party

2:30-4 p.m. Kid's Corner Talent Show

4-6 p.m. Kids Tennis Clinic

5 p.m. Xtreme Hip-Hop, Xtreme Burn Step

5:30-6:30 p.m. Showtime Sounds

6:45-7:00 p.m. Miles Murray

7-8 p.m. Delaney Ranese Williams

8-9 p.m. Kimberly Paige and Band

Sunday

6 p.m. Juneteenth ICT Gospel Concert with headliner Chrystal Rucker

Wristbands are $6 for adults and $3 for kids ages 4 to 12. They can be purchased at Juneteenth events or at these businesses: The Blackprint ICT, 104A St. Francis; 2 Beatz Boutique, 320 S. Market; Jewel Angels, 3236 E. Douglas, and Simply Sangria, 243 N. Cleveland.

Organizers say the schedule may change. For more information and schedule updates, go to coreofwichita.org/schedule.
Local NewsJuneteenth
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth is a summer news lab intern at KMUW. She was formerly an intern for the Wichita Journalism Collaborative.
