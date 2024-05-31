© 2024 KMUW
Food, music, fun: Riverfest begins Friday in downtown Wichita

KMUW | By Ainsley Smyth
Published May 31, 2024 at 1:48 PM CDT
The Wichita River Festival begins this evening. The event features a concert every night in downtown Wichita.
Courtesy Wichita Festivals
New events this year include a giant kite display and a photo contest.

Wichita’s annual Riverfest starts Friday.

The festival is centered in downtown Wichita near Century II and runs until June 8.

The Riverfest schedule is packed with activities, food, fireworks and nightly concerts.

The festivities include several new additions, from a giant kite display this weekend to a Wurlitzer organ concert on Wednesday.

Also new this year is a photo contest. Participants can submit photos to festival organizers for a chance to win a cash prize.

Here are this year’s concert headliners:

  • Friday Digital Underground
  • Saturday Hunter Hayes
  • Sunday Monterey Jack
  • Monday GospelFest Concert
  • Tuesday Drake White
  • Wednesday Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Foghat
  • Thursday Danielle Nicole
  • June 7 Banda Cuisillos
  • June 8 Kool & The Gang

And here are Riverfest’s featured events:

  • Friday Star Lumber Sundown Parade
  • Saturday  Fidelity Bank River Run
  • Sunday Lane Enterprises Tot Trot
  • Sunday STEAM City
  • Saturday-Sunday Artfest pop up market

  • June 7 Fiesta del Río

    Many events, including the concerts, are free with the purchase of a button. Admission buttons are available at festival entrances or at local QuikTrips. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12.

For more information, including the full schedule, visit wichitariverfest.com.
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth is a summer news lab intern at KMUW. She was formerly an intern for the Wichita Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Ainsley Smyth