Food, music, fun: Riverfest begins Friday in downtown Wichita

Wichita’s annual Riverfest starts Friday.

The festival is centered in downtown Wichita near Century II and runs until June 8.

The Riverfest schedule is packed with activities, food, fireworks and nightly concerts.

The festivities include several new additions, from a giant kite display this weekend to a Wurlitzer organ concert on Wednesday.

Also new this year is a photo contest. Participants can submit photos to festival organizers for a chance to win a cash prize.

Here are this year’s concert headliners:

Friday Digital Underground



Digital Underground Saturday Hunter Hayes



Hunter Hayes Sunday Monterey Jack



Monterey Jack Monday GospelFest Concert



GospelFest Concert Tuesday Drake White



Drake White Wednesday Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Foghat



Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Foghat Thursday Danielle Nicole



Danielle Nicole June 7 Banda Cuisillos



Banda Cuisillos June 8 Kool & The Gang

And here are Riverfest’s featured events:

Friday Star Lumber Sundown Parade



Star Lumber Sundown Parade Saturday Fidelity Bank River Run



Fidelity Bank River Run Sunday Lane Enterprises Tot Trot



Lane Enterprises Tot Trot Sunday STEAM City



STEAM City Saturday-Sunday Artfest pop up market



Artfest pop up market June 7 Fiesta del Río Many events, including the concerts, are free with the purchase of a button. Admission buttons are available at festival entrances or at local QuikTrips. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12.

For more information, including the full schedule, visit wichitariverfest.com.

