Food, music, fun: Riverfest begins Friday in downtown Wichita
New events this year include a giant kite display and a photo contest.
Wichita’s annual Riverfest starts Friday.
The festival is centered in downtown Wichita near Century II and runs until June 8.
The Riverfest schedule is packed with activities, food, fireworks and nightly concerts.
The festivities include several new additions, from a giant kite display this weekend to a Wurlitzer organ concert on Wednesday.
Also new this year is a photo contest. Participants can submit photos to festival organizers for a chance to win a cash prize.
Here are this year’s concert headliners:
- Friday Digital Underground
- Saturday Hunter Hayes
- Sunday Monterey Jack
- Monday GospelFest Concert
- Tuesday Drake White
- Wednesday Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Foghat
- Thursday Danielle Nicole
- June 7 Banda Cuisillos
- June 8 Kool & The Gang
And here are Riverfest’s featured events:
- Friday Star Lumber Sundown Parade
- Saturday Fidelity Bank River Run
- Sunday Lane Enterprises Tot Trot
- Sunday STEAM City
- Saturday-Sunday Artfest pop up market
June 7 Fiesta del Río
Many events, including the concerts, are free with the purchase of a button. Admission buttons are available at festival entrances or at local QuikTrips. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12.
For more information, including the full schedule, visit wichitariverfest.com.