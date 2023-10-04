HumanKind's emergency winter shelter won’t open next month. It’s uncertain whether another will.

HumanKind, a nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness, will not operate its emergency winter shelter on N. Market Street this November through March.

And just one month before the shelter usually opens, it’s unclear whether another will take its place.

The emergency winter shelter has historically been located at 841 N. Market. But Humankind says that facility won’t hold the shelter this year.

“This is an infrastructure issue,” Halaina Woolsey, a spokesperson for Humankind, wrote in an email. “As the number of those seeking emergency winter shelter has continued to climb, HumanKind’s facility capacity is no longer viable.”

Over the past five years, the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Wichita grew by 18%, HumanKind said in its news release. Last year, 463 people were served in the emergency winter shelter.

The announcement of the shelter’s closure sparked concern amongst those who work with unhoused people. Kathy Bowles is a nurse who volunteers with various homeless service providers.

“People will die this winter if there is no place for them to go,” Bowles wrote in a text to KMUW.

The nonprofit has alerted the city of Wichita, Sedgwick County and a consortium of nonprofit service providers of its inability to operate the winter shelter. A spokesperson with the city of Wichita wrote that it learned of the decision on Aug. 30.

HumanKind is searching for other community options for winter shelter, according to a joint statement from Scott Eilert, the chair of HumanKind’s board, and Wichita city manager Robert Layton.

“HumanKind has been in discussions with community partners to discover the best approach to address the growing needs for a winter months response and beyond,” the statement read. “HumanKind Ministries, along with partners, is committed to doing whatever possible as a non-profit partner to support wider community efforts. We hope to have more to announce in partnership with other community partners soon.”

A spokesperson for the city wrote that Wichita has been exploring a number of sites and options "to ensure that our unhoused population has options on where to seek shelter this winter" since August.

The emergency winter shelter is the only no-barrier option in the region, according to HumanKind’s website. The shelter also provides meals and basic medical care.

“There is no other provider doing this particular work through the season,” LaTasha St. Arnault, the CEO and president of HumanKind, said at a Wichita City Council meeting in November 2021. “No barrier … means that anybody who walks through our doors we will serve, including those suffering from behavioral health and substance abuse disorders.

“We believe this is a lifesaving service to our community.”

In 2021 and 2022, the nonprofit requested money from the city to operate its emergency winter shelter. In both years, the city provided COVID relief funds. But these dollars are no longer available.

In a November 2022 council meeting, Layton emphasized that discussions with homeless providers will need to take place as the COVID relief runs out.

“There’s an issue of responsibility and who should be bearing the funding for the emergency shelter,” Layton said. “Not that I’m saying the city shouldn't have a role, but we need to have a much more thorough discussion about that.”

The announcement of the winter shelter’s closure follows the closing of the Salvation Army’s shelter, which had about 10% of the city’s shelter beds and served primarily women. Many of the shelters were already at capacity before Salvation Army’s shelter stopped operating.

Some homeless advocates like Bowles are concerned that the closure of the emergency winter shelter will worsen an already-dire situation.

And others are confused why the conversation about a plan for the future is happening publicly just a month before the winter shelter is supposed to open. Jonni Rich Tennant, who conducts outreach to unhoused people, said she understands that the emergency winter shelter has infrastructure challenges.

“There’s some issues, and it becomes a safety issue when you’re stacking more and more and more and more people there,” Tennant said.

“But this has been an ongoing problem. This is nothing new. So I’m not sure why all of a sudden this is an issue now, in October. … How are they going to spread the word to everybody?”