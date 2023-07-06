Man arrested following shooting in Old Town released

A man arrested this week after a shooting inside an Old Town nightclub has been released from custody.

Brandon Young of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery. The Sedgwick County District Attorney said Thursday that video from the nightclub shows Young apparently fired a gun only after two other men in the bar began shooting.

“Based upon the current status of the evidence, Mr. Young appears to have acted in self-defense/defense of a third party,” District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement.

Wichita Police said four weapons were fired inside City Nightz early Sunday morning. The nightclub is near First and Washington.

Nine people were wounded by gunfire, although police said none of the injuries were life threatening. Two other people were injured after patrons rushed to get out of the bar as the shooting began.

Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.