Man arrested following shooting in Old Town released

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published July 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
Ark Valley Fire Buff
/
flickr Creative Commons

The District Attorney says the man appears to have acted in self-defense during a shooting inside City Nightz nightclub last weekend.

A man arrested this week after a shooting inside an Old Town nightclub has been released from custody.

Brandon Young of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery. The Sedgwick County District Attorney said Thursday that video from the nightclub shows Young apparently fired a gun only after two other men in the bar began shooting.

“Based upon the current status of the evidence, Mr. Young appears to have acted in self-defense/defense of a third party,” District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement.

Wichita Police said four weapons were fired inside City Nightz early Sunday morning. The nightclub is near First and Washington.

Nine people were wounded by gunfire, although police said none of the injuries were life threatening. Two other people were injured after patrons rushed to get out of the bar as the shooting began.

Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Local NewsOld TownWichita Police Department
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
