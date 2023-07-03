Wichita Police make arrest in Old Town nightclub shooting

Wichita Police have arrested a 31-year-old Missouri man in connection with a weekend shooting at a nightclub in Old Town.

Police said in a news release Monday that Brandon Young of Florissant, Missouri, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on two counts of aggravated battery. Jail records show Young was jailed about seven hours after the shooting at City Nightz.

Police went to the club near First and Washington about 1 a.m. Sunday. They say they found multiple victims, some of whom had been shot more than once.

Police said nine people were shot and two others were injured when patrons at the club rushed toward the exits in order to escape.

Initial reports said seven people were shot. But police said two more victims with minor wounds sought medical attention later Sunday.

Police said seven men and two women were shot; eight of the victims were in their 20s and one was 34. None suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said shots were fired from at least four guns inside the club. Authorities have recovered the weapons and are working to determine whether they were the ones used in the shooting.

Wichita Police said they are working with state and federal authorities on the case.