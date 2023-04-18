Here's the concert schedule for the 2023 Wichita Riverfest
Wichita Festivals announced the 2023 Riverfest concerts. This year's lineup includes the Gin Blossoms and Parmalee.
The festival will take place June 2-10.
From now through May 6, discounted buttons are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children at Meineke Car Care Centers in Wichita (925 E. Central Ave., 2344 S. Seneca St., 1810 W. 21st St., 3430 N. Woodlawn St. and 660 N. Webb Rd.) and Derby (1910 N. Nelson Dr.), and at the Wichita Festivals office, 444 E. William.
Starting on May 8, buttons will be available for purchase at area QuikTrip locations for $15, and $5 for children. Children 5 and younger get into the festival for free.
More information is available at https://wichitafestivals.com.
Here is the concert lineup:
June 2
- Cash Hollistah with DJ Carbon
- Shaggy
June 3
- Reid Haughton
- Wilderado
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
June 4: Downtown Get Down
- Kevin Harrison & The Brand
- Parker Millsap
June 5: Gospelfest
- Blind Boys of Alabama
- Le’Andria Johnson
June 6
- Texas Hill
- Eli Young Band
June 7
- Desure
- Haymakers
- Gin Blossoms
June 8
- Ernest James Zydeco
- XV
- The Soul Rebels
June 9: Fiesta Del Rio
- DJ Tynno Morales
- Los De La Sierra
- Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga
- Mariachi America
- Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala
- Eden Munoz
June 10
- Pete Gile
- Jenna & Martin Duo
- Parmalee