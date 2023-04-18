Here's the concert schedule for the 2023 Wichita Riverfest

Wichita Festivals has announced the concert lineup for this year's festival.

The festival will take place June 2-10.

From now through May 6, discounted buttons are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children at Meineke Car Care Centers in Wichita (925 E. Central Ave., 2344 S. Seneca St., 1810 W. 21st St., 3430 N. Woodlawn St. and 660 N. Webb Rd.) and Derby (1910 N. Nelson Dr.), and at the Wichita Festivals office, 444 E. William.

Starting on May 8, buttons will be available for purchase at area QuikTrip locations for $15, and $5 for children. Children 5 and younger get into the festival for free.

More information is available at https://wichitafestivals.com.

Here is the concert lineup:

June 2



Cash Hollistah with DJ Carbon

Shaggy

June 3



Reid Haughton

Wilderado

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

June 4: Downtown Get Down



Kevin Harrison & The Brand

Parker Millsap

June 5: Gospelfest



Blind Boys of Alabama

Le’Andria Johnson

June 6



Texas Hill

Eli Young Band

June 7



Desure

Haymakers

Gin Blossoms

June 8



Ernest James Zydeco

XV

The Soul Rebels

June 9: Fiesta Del Rio



DJ Tynno Morales

Los De La Sierra

Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga

Mariachi America

Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala

Eden Munoz

June 10

