As towns across the Great Plains shrink, how can they preserve rural lifestyles?

By David Condos
Published March 15, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT

How can communities keep rural traditions alive for the next generation? In Western Kansas youth rodeo is gaining in popularity.

David Condos is the western Kansas correspondent for the Kansas News Service and High Plains Public Radio based in Hays, Kansas. Prior to joining KNS and HPPR, David spent four years covering mental health, addiction, trauma and rural healthcare issues as a freelance producer, reporter and host. His work has been heard on WPLN News, WAMC's 51% and Nashville Public Radio podcasts Neighbors and The Promise. After growing up in Nebraska, Colorado and Illinois, David graduated from Belmont University in Nashville and worked as an award-winning recording artist, songwriter and touring musician.
