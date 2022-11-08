© 2022 KMUW
Unofficial 2022 Kansas Midterm Election Results

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas ballot initiatives and results for Kansas races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House.

A full list of results can be found on the Kansas secretary of state's website and on the Sedgwick County election results page. Find all of KMUW's 2022 election coverage here.

Loading...

Local Races

Statewide Races

