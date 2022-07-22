Arundo Chamber Ensemble gives new music to Wichita before giving it to the world

The Arundo Chamber Ensemble will perform Sunday, July 24, at Wave.

The concert is the first time that Wave has hosted a classical music event.

Arundo consists of Ryan Walsh (oboe), Sasha Enegren (bassoon) and Ron Levy (piano). It actively commissions living composers to create new pieces that can be played by trios worldwide.

Sunday’s performance will include works by composers Adrienne Albert, Jeff Scott and Eric Ewazen.

Before the trio premieres these new works for the rest of the world, Wichita will get a sneak peek.

This seems especially fitting as Enegren is a native of Wichita. She participated in

Wichita Youth Symphony and Wichita Wind Ensemble while attending Wichita East and Northwest High Schools and Pleasant Valley Middle School.

She graduated with honors from Wake Forest University.

“The audience at this concert will be the first in the world to hear this music,” Enegren said in a news release. “I love my hometown and want to offer the opportunity to share this music for the first time with the community that shaped me and continues to live in my heart.”

Additional performances of the new works are being scheduled throughout the upcoming concert season.

The event begins at 3 p.m.