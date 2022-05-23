Air travel this weekend could reach 2019 levels

Wichita Eisenhower National Airport expects travel volumes to reach or surpass 2019 levels over Memorial Day weekend.

Travel volumes decreased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic and have not yet returned to the normal levels. That is expected to change this weekend, said Valerie Wise, the airport’s Air Service and Business Development Manager.

“Schools are now out, and typically Memorial weekend is a busy travel weekend,” Wise said. “And there is a lot of pent up travel demand; leisure travel demand has been strong.

“I think there is a variety of things that lead up to a strong demand this weekend.”

Crew shortages and delays in aircraft deliveries are preventing airlines from adding more capacity, which can lead to full flights. To help travelers avoid travel problems, airport officials have released tips for people traveling this weekend.