Since January 2016, KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap has convened free community conversations on topics that touch our daily lives. Democracy on Tap went digital in April 2020. Viewers can stream the live conversations here at EngageICT.org or KMUW's Facebook page.
Financial Planning | Democracy on Tap
As the pandemic impacts the economy and the government responds with relief funds, financial planning has never been a bigger priority. But where do you start? We brought a panel together for September's Digital Democracy on Tap to provide tips on financial freedom.
Panelists include:
- Tracee Adams, President & Founder, Hawthorn Capital, LLC
- Sue M Tirukonda, CFP at Cordell Wealth Management
- Jeff Witherspoon, Consumer Credit Counseling Service
Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Financial Planning, provided by Wichita Public Library.
Support for Engage ICT comes from Susan and Leon Moeder of Moeder & Associates.