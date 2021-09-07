Since January 2016, KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap has convened free community conversations on topics that touch our daily lives. Democracy on Tap went digital in April 2020. Viewers can stream the live conversations here at EngageICT.org or KMUW's Facebook page.
Navigating Back-to-School | Democracy on Tap
The COVID-19 pandemic upended our education system, and a new school year is quickly approaching. We brought together a panel of local experts to discuss what teachers are facing and how students and families can cope.
- Michelle Bolin
- Suzanne Perez
- Stephanie Anderson
- Lichelle Alford
Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Navigating Back-to-School, provided by Wichita Public Library.
Support for KMUW's Engage ICT comes from Moeder & Associates.