© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We'll have a new weekend line-up beginning Saturday, September 4. Click here to see the new schedule.

Hurricane Ida Hit An Important Oil And Gas Hub, Which Will Likely Drive Up Gas Prices

By John Burnett
Published September 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT

When Hurricane Ida came ashore on Sunday in Louisiana, the storm hit an important hub for the offshore oil and gas industry, which will likely drive up the price of gas at the pump.

Copyright 2021 NPR

John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
See stories by John Burnett