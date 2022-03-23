© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, March 27, 2022. KMUW movie reviewer Fletcher Powell shares his reviews below for films nominated in such categories as actor and actress in a leading role, directing, documentary, and best picture. For the full list of 2022 nominees, click here.

2022 Oscars.png
Friday, March 25
In advance of the Oscars ceremony, KMUW's Fletcher Powell and Hugo Phan will talk favorites live on Facebook at noon on Friday, March 25. They'll be joined by a couple film-loving friends: Melanie Addington of Tallgrass Film Association and mama.film founder Lela Meadow-Conner.
Load More