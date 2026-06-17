Rock Chalk Algeria: Residents of Lawrence, Kansas, embrace their World Cup home team

The town of Lawrence, Kansas, has been in the middle of a cultural celebration since the Algerian men's national team arrived last weekend.



Lawrence is the base camp for the team, which has two World Cup games scheduled at Kansas City Stadium during the tournament, the first at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

Their second Kansas City match is Saturday, June 27, against Austria.

#lawrence #worldcup ♬ original sound - KCUR - Kansas City @kcur893 Rock Chalk Algeria! 🇩🇿 The town of Lawrence, Kansas, has been in the middle of a great cultural crossover since the Algerian men's national team arrived last weekend. Located less than an hour outside of Kansas City, Lawrence is the base camp for Team Algeria, which has two World Cup games scheduled at Kansas City Stadium. The first match is Tuesday against Argentina. But the college town's affections for Team Algeria have been a bright spot in the tournament, with one resident’s heartfelt message going viral on social media: “I wanna say thank you to Team Algeria for choosing our hometown Lawrence, Kansas, to come here. Welcome to the United States, welcome to Kansas!” University of Kansas students Naomi Sui Pang and Grant Schere spoke to Lawrence residents and businesses about the unique and community-building aspects of hosting an international soccer team. KCUR is partnering with KU’s sports journalism capstone students for World Cup coverage this summer. 🎬 Interviews and production by Grant Schere & Naomi Sui Pang 💻 Editorial review by Gabe Rosenberg & Zach Perez #kansascity

"They have brought their warmth, they have brought their energy, they have brought their excitement," Lawrence Mayor Brad Finkeldei said of Algerian fans in a press conference Monday. "They've come to Lawrence and we've embraced them, and they've embraced us."

For local business owners, the global spotlight offers a unique opportunity to showcase hospitality on a higher level.

Local Asian fusion restaurant Zen Zero prepared for the Algerians' visit beyond just hanging soccer banners.



"I think it's a great opportunity to show our little town," said Zen Zero owner Subama Bhattachan. "I think there's a great hospitality that we can give to the fans and the team."



Bhattachan said he has modified his menu to accommodate halal meat options, and he plans to coordinate with regional Algerian fan pages through Facebook to offer dining discounts.

Beyond local business owners, Lawrence residents are leaning into the unique and community-building aspects of hosting an international team.



"I think it's really exciting just to have Lawrence be a part of such a big deal," resident Katie Liskey said. "I've been learning about Algeria… so it's just a cool opportunity to learn about new stuff."

Naomi Sui Pang / KCUR / KCUR Spectators at Rock Chalk Park cheer on the Algerian national team during practice June 11, 2026.

Naomi Sui Pang / KCUR / KCUR The Algerian men's national team mingles with families and young soccer players at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas, on June 11, 2026.

The cultural exchange taking place is apparent through the shared use of public spaces as the team kicked off practice at Rock Chalk Park.

Resident Paige Hayles says that the team's arrival is already bringing people together.



"I have some Algerian friends who have been down here and doing little rallies and supporting their team and watching them practice," Hayles said.

One resident's recent interview after the Algerian team arrived has gone viral on social media for his heartfelt message. "I wanna say thank you to Team Algeria for choosing our hometown Lawrence, Kansas, to come here," he said. "Welcome to United States, welcome to Kansas!"



The city prepared numerous events to celebrate the World Cup, including watch parties hosted by The Granada and an Algerian film showcase at the Lawrence Arts Center.

On Thursday, the community gathered at Rock Chalk Party to watch the Algerian team practice, followed by a soccer clinic for youth.

On match days, downtown hotspots like the Red Lyon Tavern say they expect to be packed with a mix of local soccer fans and international fans.



For longtime resident Matt Kirby, this rare occasion represents the best of what a global phenomenon sport can bring to a college town. Kirby, a Lawrence Barn Dance board member, anticipates seeing the upcoming events play out in his hometown.



"I think it's fantastic whenever someone from a foreign country comes to Lawrence and realizes how great it is here," Kirby said.

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