Annual Memorial '70 remembrance planned for Thursday at WSU

The annual memorial service to remember those killed in the Wichita State University football team plane crash will be held Thursday.

On Friday, Oct. 2, 1970, a plane carrying WSU football players, coaches, administrators and fans crashed in the mountains near Silver Plume, Colorado. Among the 31 people who died were 14 players.

Also killed were head coach Ben Wilson and athletic director Bert Katzenmeyer along with their wives.

The Memorial ‘70 event will begin at 9 a.m. at the campus memorial near 18th and Hillside, which was built to honor those who died in the crash.

A recent addition also remembers the eight players who survived the crash and people aboard a second plane, which landed safely that day in Logan, Utah. The Shockers were scheduled to play Utah State the next day.

The Football '70 Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Wichita State student each year in memory of those who died.

WSU discontinued its football program after the 1986 season.

A reception in the lobby of the Duerksen Fine Arts Center will follow Thursday’s ceremony.