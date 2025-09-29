© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Annual Memorial '70 remembrance planned for Thursday at WSU

KMUW | By Tom Shine
Published September 29, 2025 at 11:13 AM CDT
Wreckage and memorials still dot the landscape of the Colorado mountainside where a plane carrying members of the Wichita State football team and others crashed in 1970.
Abigail Beckman
/
KMUW
Wreckage and memorials still dot the landscape of the Colorado mountainside where a plane carrying members of the Wichita State football team and others crashed in 1970.

The event remembers the 1970 football team plane crash that killed 31 people.

The annual memorial service to remember those killed in the Wichita State University football team plane crash will be held Thursday.

On Friday, Oct. 2, 1970, a plane carrying WSU football players, coaches, administrators and fans crashed in the mountains near Silver Plume, Colorado. Among the 31 people who died were 14 players.

Also killed were head coach Ben Wilson and athletic director Bert Katzenmeyer along with their wives.

The Memorial ‘70 event will begin at 9 a.m. at the campus memorial near 18th and Hillside, which was built to honor those who died in the crash.

A recent addition also remembers the eight players who survived the crash and people aboard a second plane, which landed safely that day in Logan, Utah. The Shockers were scheduled to play Utah State the next day.

The Football '70 Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Wichita State student each year in memory of those who died.

WSU discontinued its football program after the 1986 season.

A reception in the lobby of the Duerksen Fine Arts Center will follow Thursday’s ceremony.
Tags
Sports Local NewsWichita State University
Tom Shine
Tom joined KMUW in 2017 after spending 37 years with The Wichita Eagle where he held a variety of reporting and editing roles. He also is host of The Range, KMUW’s weekly show about where we live and the people who live here. Tom is an adjunct instructor in the Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State University.
See stories by Tom Shine